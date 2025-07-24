St. Johns County Passport Saturday Event August 2nd

St. Augustine, Fla — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office will hold a special Passport Saturday Event on August 2, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine. No appointment is necessary during this weekend event.

“Passport Saturday offers our residents a convenient and accessible option to apply for a passport on the weekend versus during the week,” said Clerk Brandon J. Patty.

The Clerk’s Office will open on the North side of the judicial center on August 2 at 8:30 AM to accept and review applications for first-time passports, passports that were issued more than 15 years ago and require a new application, minors under age 16, or individuals whose passports have been lost, stolen, or damaged. Clerks will process your passport application, offer passport photo services, and provide help with forms.

Anyone traveling internationally must have a valid passport, including infants. Every applicant required to use a new application form must appear in person, regardless of age. According to the U.S. Department of State, the current processing times for routine service are between 4 and 6 weeks, while expedited service is completed within 2 to 3 weeks.

Staff members are available to review renewal applications for accuracy and provide passport photos; however, renewal applications using Form DS-82 must be submitted to the U.S. Department of State either online or by mail. For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov/.

The comprehensive passport guide provides detailed information on the required documentation, fees, and accepted forms of payment. You can save time by downloading the DS-11 form in advance, filling it out, and bringing it to the event.

For the most efficient service, applicants should follow these key DOs and DON’Ts:

DO:

Appear in person (including children).

Use black ink only.

Print forms one-sided.

Bring government-issued ID, certified birth certificate, and previous passport.

Bring a 2x2-inch color photo on a white background or ask us to take your photo.

Bring personal check, cashier’s check, or money order payable to U.S. Dept. of State.

DON’T:

Don’t reduce/enlarge printed forms.

Don’t use white-out or cross out information on your forms.

Don’t bring starter checks, cash, or credit cards for U.S. Dept. of State fees.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews