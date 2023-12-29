St Johns County Police Athletics League breaks ground on massive, $8 million sports complex

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Saint Johns County leaders met to break ground on a massive, new $8 million sports complex Friday morning, expected to be ready come 2025.

The complex is a project spearheaded and sponsored by the Police Athletic League of Saint Johns County.

The Police Athletic League serves as an organization where deputies from the sheriff’s office itself coach and mentor the younger generations of athletes, building relationships hands on with their community’s youth.

“Seeing them in a different light their coaches, their mentors, really helps strengthen the bond between the two and hopefully inspires them to be become a police officer,” explained Executive Director for the St. Johns County PAL, Thomas Hinman. “And really, just really just getting to respect the law enforcement community.”

The $8 million, 37 acre project also looks to have impacts beyond the confines of its fields, while impacting the lives of the children involved for years to come.

“You learn so much while doing so: competing and beating lifelong friends. And it’s, it’s done wonders for my life. And I know it’s done wonders for so many more,” said Hinman at Friday’s groundbreaking. “And so that’s why it’s think sports are a great vehicle to guide and mentor youth.”

