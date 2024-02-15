St. Johns County police hosted forensic shooting reconstruction course for crime scene technicians

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Last week, St. Johns County Crime Scene Technicians took part in a shooting reconstruction course hosted by the Sheriff’s Office and instructed by Forensic Training Source.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Forensic practitioners from all over the country came to St. Johns County to learn topics related to documenting and reconstructing a shooting event.

Students had cabinets, drywall, wood, chairs, and several vehicles full of bullet defects to practice their newly learned skills on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Thank you to our partners: Forensic Training Source, the St. Johns County Training Unit, and Cheshire’s Towing for making the event possible. It would not have been a success without you,” said SJCSO in a news release.

St. Johns County Crime Scene Technicians (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

St. Johns County Crime Scene Technicians (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.