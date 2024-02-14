Local

St. Johns County Public Library’s Food for Fines helps families in need

St. Johns County Public Library system's Food for Fines collects more than 4,300 items for families in need.

Food for Fines

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Library system collected more than 4,300 non-perishable food items for families in need during the holiday season.

The Food for Fines program accepts food items in exchange for waiving $2 in overdue fines. The initiative not only enables patrons to clear their overdue records but also helps to stock the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Food Pantry during the holidays.

“It’s a real benefit to the community we serve to have the Food for Fines program,” Tracy Dillon, Social Services Manager for St. Johns County said. “The food donated by library patrons replenishes our dwindling food supplies and allows us to operate our Food Pantry for nearly the whole year.”

The county said that Food for Fines is one of several collaborative programs that the St. Johns County Public Library System participates with other county departments, extending its reach to St. Johns County residents.

To learn more about the library system and programming, visit www.sjcpls.org.

