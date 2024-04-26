St. Johns County releases more information about World Golf Village purchase

St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Johns County is moving forward with its purchase of the World Golf Village property.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the $5.5 million deal on April 16, nearly a year after the county learned the World Golf Foundation was moving to North Carolina.

The purchase includes:

World Golf Hall of Fame: a 64,113-square-foot multi-purpose facility.

World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theater: a 17,865 square-foot movie theater.

PGA Tour Productions: a 32,329-square-foot office building.

South Legacy Trail: 36.07 acres of parking lots, landscaping, and lakes.

The county is paying for the property with $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $2 million from a 2019 Capitol Improvement Fund, and $1.55 million from public building impact fees.

World Golf Foundation, Inc. will then lease back the Tour Production Building until March 2025 to give production crews time to move to their new headquarters at TPC in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Foundation will continue to operate the IMAX Theater and maintain the common space until March 2025.

Joy Andrews, County Administrator, said in a news release, “While some may criticize the use of public funds to acquire the World Golf Foundation assets, it’s crucial to recognize the broader context. With the decision made by the World Golf Foundation to move the World Golf Hall of Fame out of the World Golf Village and to relocate the PGA Tour Productions to PGA’s Headquarters in Ponte Vedra, the property was slated for unknown development, potentially outside of community interests.

“By seizing control through this acquisition, the community as a whole, gains the power to shape its future. This move allows us to invite the best private-public partnerships to enhance our residents’ quality of life and unlock revenue opportunities. By maintaining control over the development process, we ensure that only what’s best for our residents will be featured in the revitalized World Golf Village.

“Our goal is not just to meet expectations but to exceed them, creating a vibrant destination that our residents will be proud of. This investment represents a strategic opportunity to leverage public resources to positively shape the future of our community, ensuring that the World Golf Village evolves in alignment with our community’s vision and values.”

County staff plans to provide a summary of the citizen input its gathered at a future BOCC meeting.

