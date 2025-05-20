St. Johns County School District asks for input on proposed school year calendars

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District has released proposed school year calendars for 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Each school year has two options for the calendar, giving parents, guardians, and teachers a way to weigh in on their preferred schedule.

2026-27 School Year Calendars:

To view 2026-27 Draft A, click here.

To view 2026-27 Draft B, click here.

2027-28 School Year Calendars:

To view 2027-28 Draft A, click here.

To view 2026-28 Draft B, click here.,

After reviewing the draft plans, you can vote for your favorite version and provide feedback on any changes you’d like to see in an online survey.

Voting will remain open until Friday, May 30, at 5 P.M.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.