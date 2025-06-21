St. Johns County seeking proposals for redevelopment of World Golf Village Hall of Fame

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is seeking Public-Private Partnership (P3) proposals for the redevelopment of the World Golf Village Hall of Fame.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) began being advertised on June 18 and will be conducted in two phases, with the selection for the shortlist and potential award being made by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

The World Golf Foundation and its Hall of Fame officially moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina, after ending operations in World Golf Village on September 1, 2023.

The County has owned the land under the Hall of Fame since the termination of the lease in April 2024, but has not yet finalized a plan on what to do with it.

“Unfortunately, the opportunity to develop this project into something very special and meaningful for our community is a complex and challenging process,” said County Administrator Joy Andrews.

St. Johns County officials say private use restrictions on the former Hall of Fame building, the former PGA Production building, and surrounding parcels have made things complicated.

In 2024, a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the PGA Entertainment Building and surrounding land did not proceed because the original developer, SJIT Land, declined to remove the use restrictions, according to the County.

“While it hasn’t been easy, we remain fully committed to seeing it through,” said Andrews. “I want to assure our citizens that we are dedicated to creating a project we can all be proud of, and we will continue to keep you informed every step of the way.”

Since the departure of the World Golf Hall of Fame, the long-standing IMAX Theatre inside also closed. Operation ceased in December 2024, but St. Johns County said it was working to bring in new operators to keep it open.

