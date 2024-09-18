St. Johns County Sheriff Hardwick’s Haunted Jail returns with an alien invasion!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The much-anticipated *Sheriff Hardwick’s Haunted Jail* is back, and this year, it’s taking a cosmic twist as aliens invade the historic St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Jail Annex. This spooky event promises out-of-this-world thrills and chills, with something for the whole family.

Although it’s family-friendly, the Haunted Jail experience is not recommended for children under ten. For younger attendees, the outdoor event area will offer plenty of entertainment, including a movie screen, trunk or treat, games, photo booths, face painting, nail decorating, and a selection of shirts, hats, and coins.

Fun food and drinks will be available, along with spooky-themed patrol cars and costumed characters mingling throughout the crowd.

Don’t miss out on the frightful fun! Join us on October 18, 19, 25, and 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at Hardwick’s Haunted Jail 2024.

