St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies meet up with a few pooches looking for loving homes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office got to spend time with a few doggies giving away free kisses, and looking for new homes.

Seven dogs were featured during the meet and greet. These little angels all have so much love to give and just need a chance.

Chuck Norris is a dynamic 6-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. The Pet Center said this fun-sized powerhouse is bursting with enthusiasm, ready to conquer each day with a wagging tail and infectious energy. He’s a boy who loves play sessions, showcasing his agility and intelligence.

Ripley is a 1 1/2-year-old female, Shepherd/Plot Hound mix. She’s described as ready for exploration, is playful, and loves physical activity.

Odie is a 5-year-old Boxer who loves attention. He does suffer from separation anxiety so it’s important for Odie to be surrounded by a home filled with human friends. This a boy who’s affectionate and will bring joy to any home.

Callie is a charming female with a blend of black and white spots that makes her a super unique pup. She is full of energy and affection. With her sweet personality, Callie is looking for a forever home.

Gypsy is a 1-year-old Labe/Tree Walking Coonhound mix. She’s faced a lot of adversity in her short life. Gypsy was found starving and dangerously underweight. The Pet Center has described her soulful eyes and wagging tail as a pup full of love. She will be a loyal companion, ready for adventures and endless affection.

Toaster is a Lab/Terrier mix just over 1 1/2 years old. He loves the park and chasing after tennis balls. “His favorite pastime is cuddling up on the couch, providing warmth and companionship,” the Pet Center said.

And there’s Lucky, an 8-year-old Shepherd/Lab mix. He’s a gentleman with a blend of internal strength and gentle charm. He might have a wealth of experience, but Lucky is always looking for a new adventure.

While all of these pups had a great time with St. Johns County deputies, what they need is family and a place to call home. If you’re interested in adopting any of the dogs mentioned above or want more information on what other pets are available, visit https://www.sjcfl.us/pet-center/.

