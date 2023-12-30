St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for grand theft auto after he tried to run from police

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The day after Christmas, deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle on I-95 and attempted a traffic stop, SJSO says the driver refused to stop.

Reports state that after a brief chase the driver abandoned the vehicle and later fled on foot near County Road 210 and I-95.

The driver didn’t get far, and was taken into custody a short time later. The suspect initially provided a false name to deputies and further investigation revealed he had an active warrant for Robbery out of South Carolina.

47-year-old Adam Newman Winningham has been charged with grand theft auto; fleeing and eluding; driving while license suspended; providing a false name; reckless driving.

