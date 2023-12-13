Local

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office partners up with HUGS St. Johns for 'No Hungry Holidays'

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

'No Hungry Holidays'

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is excited to partner up with HUGS St. Johns once again for their ‘No Hungry Holidays’ program.

The Community Engagement Unit and PAL assisted in delivering over 1,400 food bags filled with 10 days worth of breakfast and lunch items for students to eat over the holiday break.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

'No Hungry Holidays'

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

'No Hungry Holidays'

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!