St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old dead in hit-and-run

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a six-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle.

At around 6:16 p.m., deputies were called to the area of North Volusia Street and West King Street after a hit-and-run was reported.

Once at the scene, SJSO found a six-year-old who was struck by a vehicle.

The child was rushed to the hospital and did not survive.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle has not been located and there is no description at this time.

If more information is released this story will be updated.

