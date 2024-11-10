St. Johns County shoots down ‘agrihood’ proposal

Jacksonville, Fla. — A plan to build more than 3,000 homes on farmland in St. Johns County was unanimously denied by the Board of County Commissioners.

At a meeting on Nov. 5, commissioners rejected the proposal by the Robinson Improvement Company, primarily citing traffic issues.

Developers wanted to create an “agrihood” community on County Road 214, south of County Road 208 and between Interstate 95 and County Road 13A North.

Action News Jax first told you in September about the concept where these new homes would be built with an operating farm for homeowners to grow produce.

But commissioners shot down the idea, after scrutinizing the traffic modeling of the project and its impacts on State Road 16, especially the segment between County Road 208 and the area between Pacetti Road and International Golf Parkway.

