St. Johns County teacher competing in Miss Florida USA pageant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local St. Johns County school teacher Callie Johnson is competing in the Miss Florida USA pageant from July 5 to 7.

She is currently the reigning Miss Jacksonville USA title holder.

Johnson is a full-time English Language Arts teacher for seventh graders at Switzerland Point Middle School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She also owns Callie’s Collection Cakes and Confections in Jacksonville.

According to a news release, the 27-year-old developed her interest in pageantry when her mother was a pageant director at Creekside High School

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.