St. Johns County urges public to help stranded sea turtles known as ‘washbacks’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beachgoers in St. Johns County are being asked to keep an eye out for young sea turtles hidden in seaweed.

These turtles, known as “washbacks,” can get pushed back onto the beach by strong winds and waves during fall storms.

They’ve already made it to the floating seaweed offshore but don’t have the energy to return to the ocean on their own.

If you spot one, officials ask that you call Habitat Conservation Supervisor Ashley Raybould at (904) 814-1287 for help.

There’s also a Sea Turtle Drop Box available at 901 Pope Road in St. Augustine Beach for safe handling.

Local conservation teams say these little travelers need our help to survive, and every rescue makes a difference.

