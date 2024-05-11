Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County earns primary stroke center certification

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Vincent’s St. Johns County is now certified as a primary stroke center by the Joint Commission in collaboration with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Primary stroke centers have stroke-specific infrastructure, including acute stroke teams, care protocols and other patient support systems. This improves overall care by reducing complications and increasing survival and recovery rates with stronger long-term outcomes and patient satisfaction.

“When someone has a stroke, time is of the essence to ensure they have the opportunity to recover,” said Cory Darling, St. Vincent’s St. Johns County President and CEO. “As the only hospital in Northern St. Johns County, our team has taken important steps to ensure everyone in our community and surrounding region has access to life-saving care.”

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, according to the CDC. Every 3 minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies due to a stroke. It is also a leading cause of serious long-term disability.

When someone suffers a stroke, there is a lack of blood flow to the brain, which deprives brain cells of oxygen. For every minute that passes while someone is having a stroke, 1.9 million brain cells are lost. That is why it’s important to seek immediate medical attention if you or someone you know begins to experience stroke symptoms.

Patients who can benefit from a Primary Stroke Center include those suffering from:

Ischemic strokes

Large vessel occlusions

Hemorrhagic strokes

Strokes from unusual causes requiring specialized testing or interventional therapies

St. Vincent’s Riverside, Southside and Clay County are also certified primary stroke centers, providing access to emergent care for stroke patients throughout Northeast Florida.

