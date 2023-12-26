Body of man who disappeared while canoeing found north of Vilano Beach, family says

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The body of a man who disappeared Saturday while canoeing has been found north of Vilano Beach.

Family of 46-year-old Eiffel Gilyana tell Action News Jax that fishermen found Gilyana.

Gilyana was canoeing near the St. Augustine inlet when he disappeared.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard suspended its search after searching 341 square miles of ocean. Members of Taskforce Hydro 1, a local veteran non-profit, continued to look for Gilyana.

“Eiffel went out on the single canoe with two other local guys,” said Leonardo Yui, the Taskforce Hydro 1 co-founder. “They went out just to go into the ocean to catch the waves.”

The Coast Guard said Eiffel was not wearing a life jacket when he went missing.

Leonardo said Eiffel was in an outrigger canoe and if that flipped, even the strongest of swimmers would have a hard time fighting the current.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Gilyana family. You can visit the website by clicking here.

