Brothers Osborne bringing ‘Might As Well Be Us’ tour to St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2024

Award-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne are coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 25 with special guest The Cadillac Three.

The concert is part of the group’s 35-date “Might As Well Be Us” tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

The siblings took home their first Grammy award in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me” and have been nominated for 12 Grammys overall.

The band also won the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards. The duo are the reigning champions in this category, and this marks the sixth time they have taken home this award.

