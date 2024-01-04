Join St. Johns County for their 20th annual ‘One Book, One Community’ celebration of reading

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns Public Library is hosting the 20th annual “One Book, One Community” reading celebration this month.

With the goal of building community through books, St. Johns Reads invites fellow readers to, “dive into the world of ‘The Reading List’ by Sara Nisha Adams.”

“The Reading List,” by Sara Nisha Adams is book selected for St. Johns Reads 2024. The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS), describes this years read as, “an unforgettable and heartwarming debut. It is about how a chance encounter with a list of library books helps forge an unlikely friendship between two very different people in a London suburb.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns Reads 2024 features a month-long celebration with a variety of programs inspired by “The Reading List,” including special events with the author, Sara Nisha Adams, at each branch library from January 30 to February 2. St. Johns Reads is generously supported by the SJCPLS’ Friends of the Library groups.

The lineup of events this month includes:

Book discussions

Food

Crafts

Movie nights

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Author Sara Nisha Adams herself will be visiting each of the six library branches across St. Johns County to chat about her captivating novel.

Full story: https://sjcpls.org/st-johns-reads/

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.