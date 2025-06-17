Northeast Florida food, liquors to be featured during Disney Springs ‘Flavors of Florida’ event

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Northeast Florida food and beverages will be represented during Disney Springs’ “Flavors of Florida” culinary celebration that starts later month.

The event will take place from June 27 through August 10 at more than 40 locations all throughout Disney Springs, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Several dishes feature St. Augustine’s famous Datil Peppers, and grits from Jacksonville farm Congaree & Penn. Liquors from the St. Augustine Distillery will also be featured in signature beverages.

Here are the names of the items, the restaurant that will be serving them, and a description from Disney Parks Blog:

FOOD

St. Augustine Datil Pepper Frites at The Daily Poutine: Crispy pork with Datil Pepper Sauce, Florida hearts of palm slaw, and beer cheese sauce made with Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner

Hot Honey High Voltage Chicken Sandwich at The Edison: Buttermilk fried chicken drizzled with St. Augustine-native datil pepper-infused petal honey served on a brioche bun with hatch pepper gouda, arugula, and tomato (this item is new this year)

Florida Shrimp and Grits at Terralina Crafted Italian: Fresh Florida Shrimp with Florida-sourced cheddar grits made in Jacksonville by Congaree & Penn, with a Cajun beer reduction featuring Orlando’s Crooked Can Brewing Company Beer (this item is new this year)

BEVERAGES

The Everglader at The Edison: A 1920’s cocktail reimagined with St. Augustine Distillery New World Gin, Florida orange liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice, and absinthe spritz (this item is new this year)

St. Augustine Distillery Bourbon Flight at House of Blues Restaurant and Bar: A flight of four 1-oz pours of St. Augustine favorites including Florida Straight Bourbon, Port Finished Bourbon, Toasted Finish Bourbon, and a fourth pour of your favorite (this item is new this year)

