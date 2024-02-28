Local

Officials say brush fire 100% contained after St. Johns County residents were forced to evacuate

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Crews monitoring hot spots after brush fire

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Families in St. Johns County are going back to their homes after a 17-acre fire forced them out.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the fire is now fully contained. The entity expects the hotspots to burn themselves out, but it’s something they’ll be monitoring closely after dozens of residents were evacuated on Tuesday.

The fire raged Tuesday afternoon along County Road 214. According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, no one was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

Read: Neighbors allowed to return after St. Johns County brush fire forced dozens out of their homes

However, several neighbors were extremely concerned as they had to leave their homes with firefighters taking several hours to battle the flames.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue officials said the fire started on the train tracks, but the cause remains a mystery.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as we learn more.

Read: No one hurt after fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to home on Jacksonville’s Northside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!