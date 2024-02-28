Officials say brush fire 100% contained after St. Johns County residents were forced to evacuate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Families in St. Johns County are going back to their homes after a 17-acre fire forced them out.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the fire is now fully contained. The entity expects the hotspots to burn themselves out, but it’s something they’ll be monitoring closely after dozens of residents were evacuated on Tuesday.

The fire raged Tuesday afternoon along County Road 214. According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, no one was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

However, several neighbors were extremely concerned as they had to leave their homes with firefighters taking several hours to battle the flames.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue officials said the fire started on the train tracks, but the cause remains a mystery.

Lingering hotspots from that brush fire that burned throughout yesterday in St John’s County along CR-214. Coming up at 8:30 on @ActionNewsJax we’ll be reaching out to SJC Fire & Rescue about how they’re monitoring these smoking spots throughout today. pic.twitter.com/WxV5jsuwqH — Logan MacDonald (@LoganMacMedia) February 28, 2024

