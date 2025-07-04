Local

Scam alert: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office warns of callers posing as deputies

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office SJSO logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) has issued a warning about scams circulating in the community, where scammers are impersonating deputies to obtain personal information from residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to SJSO, these scammers are using fear tactics, pretending to be law enforcement officers, to pressure individuals into providing sensitive information.

SJSO emphasizes that they will never attempt to collect money over the phone, nor will they call about warrant status or request personal information through phone calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To verify a phone call or document, contact SJSO AT 904-824-8304.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!