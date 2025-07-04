Scam alert: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office warns of callers posing as deputies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) has issued a warning about scams circulating in the community, where scammers are impersonating deputies to obtain personal information from residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to SJSO, these scammers are using fear tactics, pretending to be law enforcement officers, to pressure individuals into providing sensitive information.

SJSO emphasizes that they will never attempt to collect money over the phone, nor will they call about warrant status or request personal information through phone calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To verify a phone call or document, contact SJSO AT 904-824-8304.