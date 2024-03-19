Sean McGee confirmed new chief of St. Johns County Fire Rescue by Board of County Commissioners

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new fire chief is now in charge of St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved Sean McGee on Tuesday during its meeting.

County Administrator Joy Andrews said during the meeting that McGee’s leadership within the department and throughout the community superseded the original plan to use a national search for fire chief candidates.

Action News Jax told you when McGee was named acting fire chief in October.

It came after Scott Bullard was let go after the county said his actions put firefighters’ safety at risk.

