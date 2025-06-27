St. Augustine’s City Manager announces new Community Services Department, names director

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — City Manager David Birchim announced the creation of the Community Services Department, appointing Neighborhood Services and CRA Manager Jaime D. Perkins as its Director.

The new department aims to combine several vital divisions under a single management structure to enhance efficiency and service delivery to residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Streamlining these critical community services into a singular department with the oversight of a director serves our residents more effectively,” said City Manager David Birchim.

“Jaime already has an established relationship with the residents in our neighborhoods and our CRAs, so this was a natural next step to consolidate into a singular department.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Perkins expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am elated to take on the new and exciting role of Community Services Director.”

She was initially appointed as Manager of the Neighborhood Services and CRA Administration Division following organizational changes in 2023.

Also, Perkins completed the Community Redevelopment Plan, a document used to launch revitalization efforts in the special district.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.