St. Johns County beaches’ fireworks ban aims to protect nesting sea turtles

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has enforced a ban on fireworks at its beaches to protect vital habitats for nesting sea turtles and shorebirds.

The Beach Code aims to preserve sensitive dune ecosystems and ensure the safety of beachgoers, especially at night.

Last year, SJC staff collected over 7,000 pounds of trash from the beaches, including debris from fireworks.

This waste poses a threat to wildlife and the safety of people enjoying the coastline.

