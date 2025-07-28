St. Johns County Board approves transmission of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for state review

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the transmission of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan for review by state agencies during their regular meeting on July 22.

The plan will undergo a 60-day review period by state agencies before the Board holds an adoption hearing.

This comprehensive plan aims to guide the county’s future growth and development through clearly stated goals, objectives, and policies.

“This is a huge milestone for St. Johns County,” said Mike Roberson, Director of the Growth Management Department.

“This plan helps residents identify their vision for the future of the community, coordinates local decision-making, and guides landowners and developers.”

The 2050 Comprehensive Plan is structured into chapters known as ‘Elements,’ each addressing different topics such as Land Use, Transportation, Housing, Infrastructure, Coastal Management, Conservation, Recreation Open Space, Intergovernmental Coordination, Capital Improvements, Economic Development, and Property Rights.

The update of the County’s Comprehensive Plan is mandated under Florida Statutes 163.3184 and 163.3191. Once adopted, the 2050 Comprehensive Plan will replace the current 2025 Comprehensive Plan.

“We kicked off this project nearly two years ago, and community dialogue, debate, and discussions have helped create a planning document we can all be proud of,” said Roberson.

Details of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan are available here.

