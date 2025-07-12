St. Johns County drug bust leads to two arrests, rattles community

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A major drug bust in St. Johns County leaves two people arrested and a neighborhood rattled.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, and other specialized units raided a West Augustine home for drugs on June 5th.

Investigators told Action News Jax that the amount of drugs they found has the potential to kill thousands of people.

The Sheriff’s Office says they seized:

4 ounces of Methamphetamine

17.5 grams Fentanyl

2.2 grams of suspected Ketamine

7 Firearms

Ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

Baron Long (left) and Steven Jones (right) were arrested and are both facing several charges.

“I’ve seen frequent people coming in and out, but not knowing the nature of what was on,” said West Augustine community mentor Mark James.

James has been living in West Augustine his entire life. He says he’s not surprised by the scale of the raid.

“I am happy that the SWAT team came in and is trying to help clean it up through the sheriff’s office,” said James. “I think those efforts are needed in our community.”

