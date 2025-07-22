Local

St. Johns County to hold ribbon-cutting for ADA-accessible walkover at Crescent Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new ADA-accessible walkover and expanded parking lot at Crescent Beachfront Park on Wednesday, July 23, at 9 a.m.

The project aims to enhance accessibility for disabled beachgoers at Crescent Beach, providing them with better access to the beachfront.

Ann Taylor, District 5 Representative of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, and Ryan Kane, Director of the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department, are confirmed speakers at the event.

The ceremony will take place at 6930 A1A S./Cubbedge Road, St. Augustine.

The new ADA walkover is expected to significantly improve access for individuals with disabilities, making it easier for them to enjoy the beach.

The expanded parking lot will accommodate more visitors, addressing previous concerns about limited parking space at the park.

