St. Johns County launches library card sign-up month with community-wide discount campaign

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioner Joseph has declared September as Library Card Sign-up Month in St. Johns County, marking a month-long celebration and discount campaign for library cardholders.

The proclamation was presented at this week’s meeting and was accepted by Library Director Debra Rhodes Gibson, along with library staff and members of the Library Advisory Board.

Library Card Sign-up Month is a special initiative that involves over 60 local businesses across St. Johns County. Throughout September, residents can present their library cards at participating businesses to receive exclusive discounts and special deals.

This campaign highlights the St. Johns County Public Library’s dedication to fostering stronger community connections by providing valuable resources to all county residents.

