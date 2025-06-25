Local

St. Johns County man found guilty of burglary while armed with a gun

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County jury found defendant, Thomas Patterson, guilty as charged of Burglary while armed with a Firearm, Criminal Mischief, Grand Theft, Petit Theft, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon after a two-day trial.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Patterson rummaged through the office and main bedroom of a home in Ponte Vedra Beach on the evening of January 16, 2024.

Deputies discovered Patterson hiding with a backpack filled with medical marijuana and the resident’s iPad.

They also recovered a gun he had with him.

Assistant State Attorneys Jennifer Lieb and Bailie McLaughlin tried the case for the state.

The Honourable Lee Smith presided over the case and will pronounce sentence on August 8.

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

