St. Johns deputies searching for missing man with traumatic brain injury

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who has a traumatic brain injury.

Samuel Mills, 21, disappeared from his home in the Beacon Lake subdivision in northern St. Johns County on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., SJSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say Mills walked away from his home.

Family told deputies they are concerned about Mills due to his traumatic brain injury.

Mills is described 6′0″ tall, 160 pounds, blonde hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, black jeans, black boots, and sunglasses.

If you live in this area, you’re asked to review your exterior surveillance video and notify SJSO if you have information to assist by calling (904) 824-8304.

