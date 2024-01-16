‘Unlawful termination’ lawsuit against St. Johns County Clerk’s Office dismissed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned an unlawful termination lawsuit against the St. Johns County Clerk of Courts has been dismissed.

Becker first told you in September that former Inspector General Nilsa Arissa alleged she was fired in March by County Clerk Brandon Patty for not disclosing the name of a confidential informant who reported that Patty hired someone he was having an “inappropriate relationship” with at the time.

Arissa never responded to the court once she filed the suit.

Patty sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“The dismissal of the former Inspector General Nilsa Arissa’s lawsuit due to lack of service and failure to respond to a court order was not a surprise. This lawsuit was nothing more than a calculated political hit intended to damage me, my family and the clerk’s office’s reputation in the community. I stand by my decision to terminate her employment and will always do what’s right for the county, no matter the potential consequences. It’s the least we can expect from our public servants.”

