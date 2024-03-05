2024 HGTV Dream Home winner will have to wait another month before house could be approved by city

The winner of the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island will now have to wait another month before their prize is approved by the city.

In the last 30 minutes, the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board voted to continue the proposal to fully approve the home to its meeting on April 2.

Action News Jax told you last month when the lawyer representing the developer of the home asked the board for approval of the seawall around the house, which had already been built, at the time.

The board then brought up more questions about other previously built parts of the home that violated the city’s conservation code.

