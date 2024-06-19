St. Johns County daycare employee found guilty on 16 of 22 felony counts for molesting children

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors have found Anthony Guadalupe guilty of 16 out of 22 felony counts for sexually molesting children and lude and lascivious exhibition at a St. Johns County daycare. The verdict was read on Wednesday evening.

Multiple alleged victims were part of the case with incidents happening from May to July of 2022 at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus.

On Monday, Guadalupe’s attorneys said they would not move forward with an insanity defense. According to court documents, he did not believe he met the requirements for insanity.

This is a developing story.

