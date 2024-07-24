Local

St. Johns deputies investigating ‘suspicious package’ on Crescent Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
"Suspicious package" on St. Johns County beach

"Suspicious package" on St. Johns County beach "Suspicious package" on St. Johns County beach (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a “suspicious package” on Crescent Beach.

This is happening in the Cubbedge Road area of the beach, SJSO said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

SJSO said in a Facebook post that the package is a “yellow balloon tied to a white styrofoam box.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the package has already been detonated and that the beach south of the Mary Street ramp in Butler Beach is open again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!