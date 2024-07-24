St. Johns deputies investigating ‘suspicious package’ on Crescent Beach

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a “suspicious package” on Crescent Beach.

This is happening in the Cubbedge Road area of the beach, SJSO said.

SJSO said in a Facebook post that the package is a “yellow balloon tied to a white styrofoam box.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the package has already been detonated and that the beach south of the Mary Street ramp in Butler Beach is open again.

Active Investigation: SJSO responded to a suspicious package, described as a yellow balloon tied to a white styrofoam box, near the beach area of Cubbedge Road. SJSO’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team detonated the package. This is an active investigation. The beach south… pic.twitter.com/jzcXiHPx40 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) July 24, 2024

