St. Marys councilman’s DUI case quietly dropped, ADA cites statute of limitations

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Action News Jax is pressing for answers after a St. Marys City Councilman’s DUI case was quietly dismissed.

Court records show Councilman Chad Ingram, who was councilman-elect at the time of his arrest in April 2023, was charged with a misdemeanor DUI offense — “to the extent that it is less safe for a person to drive.”

But more than two years later, an assistant district attorney in Camden County signed off on dismissing the charge, citing that the statute of limitations had expired.

When Action News Jax reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to ask why the case was allowed to lapse, no one responded to our questions.

According to the St. Marys Police Department arrest report, Ingram was pulled over after an officer clocked him going 59 to 60 miles per hour in a 45 zone.

The report said Ingram was driving a white Mercedes-Benz with no tag displayed and told the officer he worked as a manager at Bennett Chevrolet and was in the process of buying the vehicle.

The arresting officer noted the smell of alcohol and said Ingram’s eyes appeared bloodshot and watery. Ingram admitted to having “about three drinks” but wouldn’t answer directly when asked if he felt unsafe to drive.

During a field sobriety test, police reported Ingram struggled to keep his balance, stepped off the line, and used his arms for stability. He blew a .11 on a breath test — three points over the legal limit — and initially agreed to a state-administered blood test before changing his mind and refusing.

Ingram was charged with DUI less safe and given warnings for speeding and failure to register a vehicle. Records show he made just one court appearance on April 25, 2023. His case was later dismissed on May 30, 2025.

When Action News Jax visited Ingram’s home for comment, no one came to the door.

Under Georgia law, a first-offense DUI can lead to jail time, fines, license suspension, or community service — none of which Ingram faced.

We’re continuing to ask Camden County leaders why this case was dismissed and why it took more than two years to reach that decision. So far, no one has responded.

