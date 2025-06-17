St. Marys man convicted of child rape and incest after 5-minute jury deliberation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A local man was found guilty by a Camden County jury and sentenced to prison for the rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter, the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office announced.

The decision against 36-year-old Michael Kozlowski was handed down on Wednesday, June 11, after only 5 minutes of deliberation by the jury. District Attorney Keith Higgins attributes the quick decision to the sheer strength of the evidence against Kozlowski, including testimony from the now 16-year-old victim.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, the evidence showed Kozlowski repeatedly raped his stepdaughter at their home in St. Marys in 2020 and 2021, before his arrest that August.

The victim reportedly told her biological mother years before that the stepfather had previously sexually assaulted her while they lived in Michigan, but she did not intervene.

Higgins said the victim’s biological mother was previously sentenced in Camden County for felony charges related to the case. Jail records show Samantha Kozlowski was taken to prison in 2022 after being charged with giving false statements or concealing facts from law enforcement. She was released in 2023.

Following the jury’s decision, Judge Robert Guy sentenced Michael Kozlowski to life in prison for rape, twenty years for child molestation, and fifty years for incest. The sentences will run concurrently.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Hal Moroz, who prosecuted the case, thanked the jury who heard the disturbing details and testimony, stating that “without the participation of good citizens in our community, our efforts would fall short, but because of their efforts, we have justice in Camden County, and that is a blessing!“.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]