St. Marys Seafood Festival rescheduled due to hurricane

ST. MARYS ,Ga. — The St. Marys Seafood Festival has been rescheduled to Nov. 16 because of the recent hurricanes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, the festival will no longer host a 5K/10K or a Kids Fun Run.

However, there will still be a 10:00 a.m. parade, Kids Fun Zone, arts and crafts vendors, and three free concerts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Performers include the Saltwater Gypseas at 12:30 p.m., the Camden Community Band at 2:30 p.m., and King Cheese & The Other Mothers at 4:00 p.m.

The festival is on the riverfront in St. Marys’ historic district and starts at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.