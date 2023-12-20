Local

Stabbing incident being investigated in Glynn County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Glynn County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glyn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tues., Dec. 19 at Sixth Street and Emanuel Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said that the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Marlon James. He suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and was treated at the scene by Glynn County Fire Rescue.

The stabbing was said to be a result of a fight between James and someone he knew. That man fled the scene on foot and police are searching for where he might be.

Anyone who has information on this incident is urged to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!