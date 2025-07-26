Stand-up comedian Pete Correale announces Ponte Vedra tour stop for October 24

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Comedian Pete Correale is set to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, October 24, 2025, as part of his “As I Was Saying Tour 2025.”

Tickets for the show went on sale this past Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased through AXS or in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Pete Correale is a well-known comedian who has made appearances on popular late-night shows such as The Tonight Show, Letterman, and Conan.

He has also released three one-hour comedy specials, including “Things We Do For Love,” “Let Me Tell Ya,” and “For Pete’s Sake,” along with two comedy albums, “Give It A Rest” and “Made For Radio.”

Correale co-hosts “The Pete and Sebastian Show,” a podcast with fellow comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, which has gained a large following over nearly a decade.

In addition to his stand-up and podcasting work, Correale has been a staff writer for television shows such as “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS and “The Crew” on Netflix.

