Starting young: How 1600+ Duval County students registered to vote in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After visiting 17 schools in March, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland, announced that 1,623 students submitted voter registration applications.

According to last month’s data from the Supervisor of Elections, people aged 25 or younger make up less than 11% of the county’s registered voters.

Although it is the second largest voter age demographic in number, it is more than doubled by those over the age of 65.

The competition called on schools to get as many students registered or pre-registered to vote as possible.

The top performers are recognized below:

Duval County Public Schools

Large school: Sandalwood High School

Medium School: Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

Small School: Bridge to Success Academy

Private Schools

Large school: Bishop Kenny High School

Medium school: The Bolles School

Small school: Pace Center for Girls Jacksonville

Florida allows eligible people to pre-register to vote if they are at least 16 years old, meaning high schoolers can get their registration out of the way early.

The registration becomes active when the applicant turns 18.

According to the Florida Department of State, if your 18th birthday occurs between the registration deadline and the date of the election, and you were pre-registered before the registration deadline, you will be eligible to vote in that election.

In Georgia, you must be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register.

To register online to vote or update your registration in Florida, click here.

Below are key upcoming election dates to know in Florida:

Primary Election Day: August 18, 2026

General Election Day: November 3, 2026

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.