State Attorney Melissa Nelson announces the promotion of two assistant state attorneys

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announces the promotion of Assistant State Attorneys Mark Caliel and Adair Newman to chief assistant state attorney, bringing close to 45 years of prosecutorial experience.

Caliel and Newman started their roles and responsibilities of former Chief Assistant L.E. Hutton, who was appointed to the Fourth Judicial Circuit bench and was sworn in on Jan. 2, 2024.

According to the news release, now under a different organizational structure, both chief assistants will report to First Assistant Stephen Siegel, who continues in the role with nearly 30 years of service at the State Attorney’s Office.

Read: City of Jacksonville & United Way kick off week of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Caliel has spent his entire career as a prosecutor in the Fourth Judicial Circuit after joining in March 1997. He most recently was director of Circuit Court and, before that, a director of the Targeted Prosecution division.

His many roles include team lead on the office’s Officer-Involved Critical Incident team since September 2020 and a member of the Homicide rotation since July 1999.

Read: Driver who survived logging rollover crash in Jacksonville compared it to a scary movie come to life

Newman has spent most of her career with the office, first joining in September 2001 and going to private practice in July 2009. She returned in 2013 and has since served in a variety of leadership roles including, most recently, Special Victims Unit director and Juvenile Division director.

Read: Putnam County leaders give update to fix Palatka road causing pothole problems

Siegel joined the State Attorney’s Office in 1995, previously serving as a judicial staff attorney for the State of Florida. He has served as his first assistant since 2017. Before that, he spent time as division chief in Circuit and County courts and Special Prosecution.

He is board-certified by the Florida Bar in Criminal Law.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.