State House District 13 Primary heats up with mystery ‘diss track’ targeting incumbent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Democratic Primary race for a Jacksonville State House seat is heating up and a new ‘diss track’ first obtained by Florida Politics targeting incumbent State Representative Angie Nixon is making headlines.

The race for State House District 13 is a showdown between Nixon, a firebrand Democratic incumbent who often makes statewide and national headlines as a result of her sharp criticism of Florida Republican leaders, and her challenger former Jacksonville Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson, who is selling herself as someone who can work across the aisle to deliver for constituents.

“We are two different people. I represent the people and she represents corporate interests,” said Nixon.

“If you want someone else to have some culture wars, then Ms. Nixon is clearly your choice, cause that’s not who I am,” said Priestly Jackson.

A ‘diss track,’ first obtained and reported on by Florida Politics, echoes Priestly Jackson’s line of attack against Nixon.

But Priestly Jackson claims neither she, nor her team, produced the song and accompanying video.

“I think that Ms. Nixon has made some choice and decisions in the past and perhaps made some enemies in other arenas,” said Priestly Jackson.

Nixon pushed back on the idea she doesn’t get bills passed.

She argued her name may not end up on the final products, but policies she sponsors often cross the finish line after being tagged onto other lawmakers’ bills.

“I’ve also brought back money home. Money, half a million dollars to address mental health, half a million dollars to address at-risk youth,” said Nixon.

Nixon noted her opponent has pulled in campaign contributions from local Republicans and special interest groups.

She argued Priestly Jackson is not aligned with the community she seeks to represent.

“Cause there’s a lot of corporate groups that are upset that I am basically pulling the curtain back and revealing that they are in the pockets of elected officials,” said Nixon.

Priestly Jackson, who served as a Democrat on Jacksonville’s majority Republican city council, argued her diverse political support is one of her strengths, not a weakness.

“You don’t focus on the disagreements. You focus on the touchpoint of agreement on how you can address neighbors needs through that and that’s what’s made me successful,” said Priestly Jackson.

Voters in District 13 will get to decide which candidate they prefer on August 20th.

Due to a write-in candidate filing for the race, it will be a closed Primary, meaning only registered Democrats will get to weigh in.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.