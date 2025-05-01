State park protection bill’s fate uncertain after being amended in the Florida Senate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the final days of the Florida legislative session there’s a new cloud of uncertainty around a bill aimed at protecting state parks from developments like golf courses and hotels.

When the Florida Department of Environmental Protection released its plan last year to build a 350-room hotel, pickleball courts, and a disc golf course on Anastasia State Park, along with other recreational amenities like a full-scale golf course on eight additional state parks, the public fought back and won.

St. Augustine Beach Mayor Dylan Rumrell was part of the effort to oppose the plan.

“I’m not anti-development, but I’m pro-park. As a conservative, we’re also about conservation,” Rumrell said.

Legislation aimed at preventing another development plan on state parks like the one defeated last year seemed to be sailing through the Florida Legislature after clearing the full House last week.

But now, the bill faces an uncertain path forward.

An amendment tagged on to the bill ahead of a vote on the Senate floor would weaken some of the protections included in the House bill.

“It just includes things like eliminating the capacity limit on cabins, so that they wouldn’t be restricted to six people, for example,” Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director of Audubon Florida, said.

Wraithmell argued the changes adopted by the Senate aren’t significant enough to make environmental groups oppose the legislation outright.

But it’s unclear whether the House will accept them.

Additionally, time is running out in session and when changes are made this late, no matter how benign, legislation can die just due to the clock expiring.

“You know they haven’t been overwhelmed with testimony from golfers and advocates for the other side. So, I think that Floridians are kind of scratching their heads over why this could potentially not pass when there’s such broad support for it,” Wraithmell said.

Action News Jax is continuing to monitor this legislation as lawmakers continue to work in the final days of session.

Friday is the last day non-budget bills can be considered, without the legislature including them in a call for a special session.

