State Road 200 in Yulee down to 1 lane at Timbercreek Boulevard, Nassau deputies say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Crash at State Road 200 and Timbercreek Boulevard
Crash at State Road 200 and Timbercreek Boulevard
YULEE, Fla. — A crash with injuries has State Road 200 down to one lane at Timbercreek Boulevard, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the crash, which is just west of Interstate 95.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said all eastbound and westbound traffic is being routed through the eastbound lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and if not, expect delays and use caution.

