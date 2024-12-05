Stolen electronics lead to arrests in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are under arrest after being suspected of attempting to steal and sell electronic devices in Glynn County.

The first suspect, Nashayah Dalmacy, was suspected of attempting to sell an Apple watch to a woman via Facebook Marketplace. According to the woman, the two agreed to meet in a store parking lot where she would pay $80 for the watch. The victim gave Dalmacy the cash, however, she claimed to want more. After returning to her car to grab more cash, Dalmacy and her boyfriend Fernando Antonio fled the scene, taking both the cash and watch.

On Wednesday, December 4, Glynn County Police Department officers learned that a relative of the above victim made arrangements with Dalmacy and Antonio to meet and purchase cellular devices. When the couple met at the designated spot, they were met by officers who questioned them and found two cellular phones stolen from a nearby Dollar General Store.

Dalmacy was taken into custody and charged with Theft By Taking. Antonio was taken into custody and charged with Theft By Taking Party to a Crime.

This investigation is ongoing and any person with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

