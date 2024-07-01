Stolen lobster tail, crab meat and 24 Stanley cups land four women behind bars in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — From living large to behind bars, four women were arrested in Nassau County after deputies said they stole upwards of $5,000 worth of items.

From expensive foods like crab meat, lobster tail, steak, bacon and champagne, to 24 Stanley cups from Hagan Ace Hardware.

“It’s rather exciting to know these folks didn’t get away with it,” store manager Tony Lucas said.

Store manager Tony Lucas said they stuffed them all in baggy clothes, then walked down the aisle and out the front door.

“They went down this aisle out of view of our camera, at that point the cups disappeared, weren’t clearly visible,” he said. “On video we could see they had bulges in their clothing different than they had when they first came in.”

A BOLO was put out and an off-duty deputy spotted the suspects’ car and called it in. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said they were stopped at the intersection of Arrigo Boulevard and State Road 200.

“Happened to be in the same area, seen the vehicle, he called other deputies to come and they actually stopped them in the Winn Dixie parking lot area.

Investigators learned they hit two Ace Hardware stores and two Winn Dixies in just one day.

Sheriff Leeper says all the food and drinks they’re accused of stealing will not be on the menu.

“I can guarantee these young ladies, they won’t be getting steak, lobster and champagne in my jail,” Leeper said.

Sheriff Leeper said three out of the four women arrested had warrants in other counties for similar crimes, saying this was not their first rodeo.

