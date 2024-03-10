Storms damage homes in Southeast Georgia

Nahunta, Ga. — Storm surveys will be conducted today to find out if tornadoes touched down in Brantley and Ware Counties.

Tornado warnings were in effect for that area for most of Saturday.

Action News Jax received photos of trees that were blown down and mobile homes that were crushed in Nahunta.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Video shows Nease High School coach saving truck driver from retention pond along I-95 in Florida

We’ve reached out to emergency management to find out how widespread the damage was, and whether anyone was hurt.

Check back here for updates.

Read: Powerball: No grand prize winner as jackpot jumps to $532M

Storm damage in Nahunta Storm surveys will be conducted to confirm the damage was caused by tornadoes.

Storm damage in Nahunta Storm surveys will be conducted to confirm the damage was caused by tornadoes.

Storm damage in Nahunta Storm surveys will be conducted to confirm the damage was caused by tornadoes.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.