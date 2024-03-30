Study: Jacksonville metro area 61st priciest market to rent nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Zumper study found that the Jacksonville metro area is the 61st priciest market in the country for renting one and 2-bedroom units.

In its National Rent Report, Zumper, a company that allows renters and buyers to look for houses and apartments online, cross-referenced over 100 cities nationwide with data aggregated from over one million active listings.

According to the study, March marked the end of the slow-moving season as the national rates for both one and 2 bedroom units grew every month for the first time in 6 months.

The rate increase in the latest Consumer Price Index data indicated that inflation is sticking around for longer than previously expected, and the recent uptick in Zumper’s National Rent Index suggests that even more pressure will be put on the CPI in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ranked as the 61st most expensive city to rent. The price for one-bedroom units in the city grew 2.5% to $1,240 last month while 2-bedroom units increased 1.4% to $1,450.

You can read Zumper’s full report and about its methodology HERE.

