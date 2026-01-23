Substitute teacher arrested after fentanyl found inside Jacksonville middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A substitute teacher is under arrest after police said fentanyl was found inside a Jacksonville middle school.

According to police, the incident happened on January 15 at Oceanway Middle School. Officers responded after school staff alerted a school safety officer to a possible medical emergency inside an employee-only bathroom.

Police said staff noticed a strong burning odor coming from the restroom and later found a woman, identified as Jessica Muncy, slumped over inside. Officers reported that Muncy appeared unsteady and had a purse in her lap.

A search of the purse allegedly uncovered aluminum foil, cut straws, and small baggies containing a blue and white powder. Police say the substance was later field-tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.

Investigators also searched Muncy’s vehicle, where a K-9 alerted to additional suspected drugs.

Officials said the substitute was arrested before ever entering a classroom and that no students were involved.

A woman who works across the street from the school, who asked to remain anonymous, said she watched officers search the substitute’s vehicle following the arrest.

“We were curious as to what was going on, so we just kind of watched, but they definitely checked the lady’s car. They lifted the hood of the trunk, everything, and then they came out with a bag of stuff and then left,” she said.

The woman said this was not the first time she had seen incidents like this involving school campuses.

“It’s nothing new. The students, the teachers, we see it all the time,” she said.

She believes both the school and the substitute staffing company should be held accountable.

“It sucks the school does keep enough control on it,” she said.

She also said stronger policies are needed for those allowed to work around students.

“You’re teaching our children, you were in control of our children. You’re with our children all day, every day there should be more policy for it for sure,” she said.

Parents were notified in an email from the school’s principal, which confirmed the substitute was found with illegal drugs in an employee-only area, had no contact with students, and will no longer be allowed to work in Duval County Public Schools.

Muncy was hired through Educational Support Services. Action News Jax reached out to ESS regarding its screening and drug-testing policies, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

A statement from the Duval County School District:

“Substitute teachers are not directly hired by the school district. Rather, we contract with a substitute teacher provider, ESS, who conducts hiring for temporary instructional personnel. Here is a link where you can learn more information:https://ess.com/duval/. That said, substitute teachers – just like school district employees – must undergo a stringent Level II employment and criminal background check, which include submitting to fingerprinting that is processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI. This is in accordance with state statute and our hiring guidelines."

